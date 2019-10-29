Deputies plan to charge owner of 2 dogs that attacked and killed cat

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of the two dogs that attacked and killed a family’s cat in Ladson.
The incident happened on Sunday morning, and it was all caught on camera. The family said the cat, Jasmine, was napping by their front porch like she did every day.
“Two pit bulls had Jasmine, and by the time I looked out I couldn’t save her, she was already gone,” Janice Campbell, the cat’s owner, said. “I saw a lot of blood, and I saw them playing tug of war with her body.”
The family then called 911 and Berkeley County Animal Control.
“They just stayed here ripping her apart for about an hour,” Campbell said.
Once animal control officers arrived, they took the two dogs into their custody.
“The animal control guy was very kind, very compassionate,” Campbell said. “I couldn’t collect her remains, so he collected her remains for me, put them in a bag for me, and it meant so much to me because it was such a mess. I don’t think I could’ve picked her up.”
The sheriff’s office is now working on finding the owner of the two dogs.
“Once investigators locate the proper owners, we do plan to file charges related to the attack," Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
“I miss her," Campbell said. "I haven’t been able to come out the front door, because she’s not here to greet me. They had to come out and check the mailbox for me.”
She added that the family is going to plant jasmine right at the spot she is buried.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.