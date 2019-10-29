Dorchester County official charged in connection with alleged assault on police officer

An affidavit states that after a brief struggle, the officer was able to detain Martino, who made derogatory and disparaging statements to the officer. Investigators say Martino threatened the officer’s employment with the town of St. George, claimed the officer had “lost his mind” for arresting a councilman, and said he would ensure he was placed on a police oversight committee to investigate the officer. Martino warned the officer he would “be on your ass,” the affidavit states.