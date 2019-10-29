Georgetown County community frustrated by ongoing phone, internet outage

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in a rural part of Georgetown County say they have gone nearly a month without landline phone or internet service.
Residents of the Saint Luke and Rose Hill community say the service provider, Frontier Communications, is aware of the issue, but say they have not fixed the problem.
Several people came out to the St. Luke Senior Citizens Center Tuesday to voice their concerns.
They're relying solely on their cell phones for phone calls. They say it's a big issue because cell phone service is poor and often times they can't make a call, it's hard to hear or the call drops.
They say this week starts their fourth week without access to their landline phones.
Resident Jimmy Young had to call 911 on Sunday for a medical emergency he was delayed getting through on his cell phone.
“I especially need 911, I’m a heart patient, I’m a cancer patient,” Young said “My wife was at church and I was at home alone and my blood pressure went way down, too low, and I got weak, about to pass out. And it took me actually 15 minutes. It was a while before I could get anybody.”
Young said he had to repeat himself several times because they couldn't understand what he was saying.
"When a person blood pressure drop down to 70/45 you're on the verge of something else happening," Young said.
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office officials says when they receive 911 calls it's sometimes difficult to understand people when they don't have a good reception and that they listen very carefully.
With modern technology, officials say they can often know a person's location when they call.
Young believes he could have had better connectivity with a landline phone.
"We live here in the state as everybody else do, we pay what they assess us to pay, so we feel that we should have that same service that everybody else get," Young said.
Young says a representative of Frontier Communications told him that the box that served them is too old, they’re unable to get parts to make repairs and it costs too much to fix it.
Resident Dwight Mehaffy says it's concerning that they don't have decent cell phone service.
"We have a son that lives in Surfside and a daughter that lives in Florence and one of them or the other has traveled some 40, 50 miles to check on us to make sure we were alright when we couldn't get phone service," Mehaffy said.
A resident says a landline phones is like a lifeline especially during an emergency.
The community says they don't want to have to move out of their homes in order to get service.
“It’s not a wealthy county and I understand that they have to make appropriations and watch where they spend their money,” Mehaffy said. “It would seem to me with the number of people affected here it’s worthwhile for them to put a little pressure on the phone system and if they can’t respond maybe we need another phone supplier.”
A request for comment from Frontier Communications was not immediately answered.
