Hilton Head Island wants community input to revamp parks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is looking to revamp its parks and recreation amenities. They are looking for community involvement to make sure the changes they are making will actually help the community and make the island a better place to live.
In the last few weeks 750 flyers have popped up at homes all over Hilton Head Island asking for those individuals to go online and answer a survey, but so far the town hasn’t gotten much of a response. They say that needs to change.
Hilton Head Parks and Recreation might make you think of the Island Rec Center or even the Shelter Cove Park. But the Parks and Recreation planners on the Island are also in charge of the many public beaches, even the Coligny Beach entryway so many people enjoy.
Right now, the Island wants to update its plan for those amenities. They say Parks and Recreation haven’t done an overhaul of its systems and plans since the 1990s. As a result, they are asking residents of the Island to let them know what needs to be improved.
Project lead Taylor Ladd says the overhaul of this plan comes at a great moment when the town is also putting together a comprehensive Island plan for the next 10 years. She also notes that just because your home didn’t get a postcard, doesn’t mean they don’t want to hear from you.
“The other way, if you don’t get a postcard, we still wanna hear from you. Even if you don’t live on the Island, if you come here, use our beach parks, ride your bike on our pathways, there is another website that is for a more community survey. It’s the same questions that the folks with the postcards are getting, it’s just a more generic access code so that we can track the differences in the survey answers,” Ladd said.
Questions on the survey ask residents what parks they visit, how often, what improvements need to be made, and how parks should be funded. For those who did not receive a postcard, you can pick the survey up at town hall, or you can find it online on Facebook.
Planners say those who choose to participate in this feedback will have a direct hand in shaping how the island evolves in the next decade.
The adoption of the plan that is being put together right now starts in early April, which is why town planners say it is so important to get the community involved now.
