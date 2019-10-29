Iowa sheriff: Deadly gender reveal party explosion was stunt gone awry

"This family got together for what they thought was going to be a happy event with no intent for anyone to get hurt," Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said in a statement. "What ended up happening was that Pamela Kreimeyer, a wife, mother and grandmother, was killed by a piece of metal where a metal stand gunpowder and colored powder were involved. This is a reminder that anytime someone mixes these things there is a high potential for serious injury or death."