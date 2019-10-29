Lowcountry High School volleyball playoff results (10/28)

Lowcountry High School volleyball playoff results (10/28)
(Source: KCBD File Photo)
By Kevin Bilodeau | October 29, 2019 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 8:28 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

2nd Round

VIDEO: Academic Magnet volleyball advances

3-A

Academic Magnet 3, Strom Thurmond 1 - The Raptors will host Dillon in the 3rd round on Wednesday

Gilbert 3, Bishop England 0 - The loss eliminates the Bishops and breaks their 20-year streak of reaching the state championship game.

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Johnsonville 0 - The Landsharks will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the 3rd round on Wednesday

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3, Timberland 0

Phillip Simmons 3, East Clarendon 0 - The Iron Horses will host Carvers Bay in the 3rd round on Wednesdsay.

1-A

Charleston Math & Science 3, Bethune-Bowman 0 - The Riptide will host Lake View on Wednesday in the 3rd round

Lake View 3, Cross 0

Green Sea Floyds 3, Palmetto Scholars 2

Branchville 3, Military Magnet 0

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.