Lowcountry High School volleyball playoff results (10/28)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
2nd Round
3-A
Academic Magnet 3, Strom Thurmond 1 - The Raptors will host Dillon in the 3rd round on Wednesday
Gilbert 3, Bishop England 0 - The loss eliminates the Bishops and breaks their 20-year streak of reaching the state championship game.
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Johnsonville 0 - The Landsharks will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the 3rd round on Wednesday
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3, Timberland 0
Phillip Simmons 3, East Clarendon 0 - The Iron Horses will host Carvers Bay in the 3rd round on Wednesdsay.
1-A
Charleston Math & Science 3, Bethune-Bowman 0 - The Riptide will host Lake View on Wednesday in the 3rd round
Lake View 3, Cross 0
Green Sea Floyds 3, Palmetto Scholars 2
Branchville 3, Military Magnet 0
