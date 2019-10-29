Murrells Inlet-Garden City crews rescue 1 trapped in vehicle after serious crash

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews rushed to save a person who was trapped inside a vehicle after a serious crash on Thursday.
Crews arrived at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707 to find a car heavily damaged and one person trapped inside. Medic crews treated a second person who wasn’t trapped in the vehicle but had serious injuries.
Crews used equipment to extricate the person inside and within five minutes they were able to remove the patient from the vehicle.
The two people were transported to the hospital, but their conditions aren’t known at this time.
“The department’s commitment to training in both EMS and vehicle extrication is one reason why these incidents run as smooth as conditions allow,” the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District posted on its Facebook page.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.
