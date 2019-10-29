Off and on showers possible through Halloween!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front to our south will continue to provide plenty of lift as moisture streams out of the Gulf of Mexico resulting in lots of clouds and occasional showers today. A few showers are possible both this morning and afternoon with another rain chance on the way Wednesday. A cold front will near the area on Halloween bringing the potential for rain. Right now, it looks like a few spotty showers are possible but most trick-or-treaters may stay dry. The cold front will most likely stay west of the area until overnight Thursday meaning that temperatures will be very warm and humid conditions are likely through Halloween evening. Much cooler temperatures arrive on Friday and will last through the weekend.