Parent calls for action after seeing video of student fight outside library

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Library and school officials are looking for ways to prevent fights at the Johns Island library after video of a fight between kids surfaced.
The students involved in the fight, believed to have happened in the last couple of weeks, are from Haut Gap Middle School. Video of the incident quickly made the rounds on social media.
Parent and library patron Minde Herbert has seen it. She contacted the library, sent them the video and also met with them.
“I was not surprised sadly. But it’s disturbing to look at for sure,” Herbert said. “The fact that it’s even happening, why is this happening, who’s watching?”
Charleston County Public Library Executive Director Angela Craig has also seen the video.
"Fighting is not something that we allow at the public library and so we hold people accountable for conduct," Craig said.
Craig says in this case, it was a little bit challenging because the fight happened outside the library. But she says they are looking at options for their security officers.
"Maybe just walking around behind the building during after school hours or ask if the school resource officer can support us in that way just while school is in session, so we can make sure the students are where they need to be," Craig said.
Library officials say kids who are nine or older don't have to be supervised by a parent. But if they get in trouble for fighting or something else they can be banned from using the library.
Herbert says parents should be held accountable and that more programs should be created for kids.
"I think it's a reasonable solution instead of placing armed guards at the library," she said.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt says Haut Gap’s principal has been in touch with the library and parents to look at ways to prevent further fights.
