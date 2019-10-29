Police investigate armed robbery that led to shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a victim who struggled with an armed robber suffered a gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning.
Police responded at approximately 3:20 a.m. to a reported shooting at a location on Dorchester Road. The specific location of the incident was redacted from the incident report.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the head, the report states, but was conscious and alert.
She told police a young man wearing a black shirt over his head attempted to rob her on the back porch of her apartment with an unknown type of handgun. He was attempting to take her iPhone but she refused and a struggle followed, the report states. The robber fired during that struggle and the victim’s head was grazed by a bullet, police say.
The robber then took the phone and ran away.
Police could not find a shell casing at the scene.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
A witness told police he saw two men, one approximately 6 feet tall and the other approximately 5-foot-8, walking past his apartment toward the area where the victim was found. The witness said the men were wearing all black and said one of the men had a black rag or shirt around his head, the report states.
