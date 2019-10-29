Police: Mother kills toddler because of soiled diaper

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia woman is charged with killing her 20-month-old child, telling investigators she hit the boy because she was angry he had soiled his diaper.
Trinity Pittman of Palmetto is charged with felony murder and child cruelty.
The 23-year-old Pittman took Conner Perry to a hospital Friday, saying he'd fallen off a trampoline.
Warrants say Pittman confessed to hitting the child several times in anger over the dirty diaper.
