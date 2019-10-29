Prosecutors set stage for trial of SC man accused of murdering wife, staging accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly three years after investigators accused a Chester County man of killing his wife and then staging a car accident to conceal her death, his trial is now underway in Lancaster County.
Opening statements painted a picture that this trial will center largely on the details of what happened the night that Judy Orr Baldwin, the wife of James “Jamie” Baldwin died.
The state opened its case by saying “the devil is in the details” and the details are what they believe will show that Jamie Baldwin killed his wife the night of the crash while Judy decorated the couple’s Christmas tree.
“The details in this case are going to be what you will remember and take back with you to that jury room that will be able to convince you firmly at the end of this case that it was the defendant that caused her death,” said 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candace Lively. “The defendant- he’s law enforcement. He worked at Chester County 911 for 10 years. He knows that area like the back of his hand. He worked for York County in law enforcement, he worked for Columbia PD. He knows the system - he knows how it works.”
Lively said that Baldwin was decorating the Christmas tree, according to the defendant when he says she fell.
“Please remember there are only two people who know exactly what happened and one of them is dead,” said Lively.
Lively said Judy had a 24-centimeter cut to her skull.
“He doesn’t call 911 - this is a dispatcher. He didn’t call anyone of her family to tell them, ‘I’m taking your mom to the hospital,' and there’s blood everywhere.” Lively said.
Lively told that jury Baldwin decided to take his wife to Piedmont Regional instead of Chester Medical Center which was a 30-minute drive instead of a two-minute drive.
“Remember the devil’s in the details ladies and gentlemen. When you start to see where he has to fix and manipulate the narrative you will see he’s trying to control what happens,” Lively finished.
The defense opened by saying Baldwin is innocent until the state can prove he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and they believe there will be “multiple reasonable doubts.”
“They have to prove that her death was caused by his wrongful act and not by something else,” said one of Baldwin’s attorney’s Brad Jordan.
Jordan says Jamie was in the garage when Judy fell while decorating the tree before he put her in the car to take her to the hospital and before the crash.
“He comes back in, Judy’s on the floor on her hands and knees and she’s struggling to get up,” said Jordan.
He told the jury Jamie took her to the bathroom to help clean her up.
“He realizes almost immediately that this is more severe than he can handle,” Jordan said.
Jordan said Baldwin chose Piedmont over Chester because it was a “higher-level” facility.
“At the close of all the evidence, when the state fails to dispel every single reasonable doubt. We’re going to be asking you to return a verdict of not guilty,” said Jordan.
After opening statements, witness testimony began and the jury heard the 911 call from the night of the crash. Jamie Baldwin appeared to be emotional while the tape played, wiping his eyes at one point.
Some of the audio was inaudible at parts in the courtroom, but in the tape, Baldwin identifies to the dispatcher that they’ve run off the road on Old Richburg Road at I-77 and the golf course.
Baldwin: “I need help… my wife <inaudible> and she’s bleeding.”
Dispatcher: “Is she trapped in the vehicle.”
Baldwin: “No ma’am it threw her out.”
Dispatcher: Did you check to see if she’s breathing?
Baldwin: “I’m right here with her.” <Dispatcher then describes location over the radio>
Dispatcher: “Did you check to see if she’s breathing?
Baldwin: <Inaudible>.. “Please help me.”
Dispatcher: “We’re getting everybody on the way.”
…..
Dispatcher: “Did you want to try CPR”
Baldwin: “I need help ma’am”
Dispatcher: “We’re getting everybody on the way to you now.
Baldwin: “Oh God”
Dispatcher: “Sir, did you want to try CPR.”
Baldwin: “I’ve already tried..” moaning and cries “Oh God..”
Dispatcher: “We’ve got them coming to you okay..”
After the 911 tape was played, the jury heard from the first few witnesses in the case to include a Chester County EMS first responder who testified that Judy had blunt force trauma injuries to the facial area when he arrived on scene.
“I palpated for a pulse for about a minute,” said Mike Ehrmantraut with Chester County EMS. “I did not detect a pulse. I palpated her chest and her abdominal area for respirations, and I did not observe any respirations.”
Ehrmantraut said they declared that she had no signs of life at the scene. He also told the court during questioning that he did not remember there being damage to the windshield of the jeep that was involved in the accident.
The trial will continue Tuesday in Lancaster County.
