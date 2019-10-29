Public input needed for new Charleston Co. park in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks and Recreation is in process of creating a new park.
The department is asking the public to help create the master plan for Old Towne Creek County Park in West Ashley. The 67-acre park is on Olde Towne Road, less than a mile away from Charles Towne Landing.
Much of the land is under a conservation easement but there are creeks, marshes, trails and tons of open space that can be used.
Park officials are hoping that people who are familiar with the area will come out and tell them more about the history of Old Towne Creek Park.
“Maybe tell the history of West Ashley in terms of how it was developed over time,” Adam Ronan, a Land Resource Planner with Parks and Recreation, said. "In terms of the natural components of the park, there’s creeks and marshes out there so I think people will be a little bit more interested in telling about the ecology of the park.”
Before the town took over the property, it was a horse riding academy. It’s one of the county’s smaller parks. The largest being the 1,500-acre Wannamaker Park.
The Master Plan for the park will take about 6 months to complete. The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Orange Grove Charter School.
