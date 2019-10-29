Stingrays’ Parker Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

A native of Pittsburgh, Milner has appeared in 219 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton with an overall record of 127-73-14 with 13 shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18 after going 28-7-3 with a league-leading 1.86 goals-against average. Milner has also seen action in 29 career AHL games with Hershey, Bridgeport and Iowa where he is 12-12-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.