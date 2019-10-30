Appeals court won’t hold rehearing in Emanuel AME shooting lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected a request to reconsider a ruling that reinstated a lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed a South Carolina man to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a Charleston church.
In August, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling from Charleston federal court judge Richard Gergel, who threw out claims brought by relatives of people killed by Dylann Roof in the 2015 massacre.
The U.S. Department of Justice asked for a rehearing before the full court of 15 judges. But the 4th Circuit rejected that request Tuesday.
Roof has been sentenced to death.
The FBI has acknowledged that Roof's drug possession arrest should have prevented him from buying a gun.
Gergel ruled in 2018 the suits would be thrown out, citing the FBI’s recommendation and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. The act provides specific provisions which protect the federal government and gives them immunity from such lawsuits.
The lawsuits from victims were filed in July 2016, and accused the federal government of making errors in its background check of Dylann Roof that allowed him to buy the .45 caliber handgun he used in the June 2015 shooting.
The sale of the handgun to Roof was completed on April 14, 2015, roughly one-and-a-half months after he was charged for possession of a schedule III drug in February 2015, a charge which would have restricted him from purchasing the gun.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told The Associated Press in the summer of 2015 that a clerk entered incorrect information for Roof’s prior drug arrest, which prevented an FBI examiner from finding the arrest details when Roof tried to buy a gun.
