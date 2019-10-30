2 arrested after police find drugs, guns inside N. Charleston house

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were arrested and charged Tuesday after drugs and guns were found inside a house in North Charleston.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a man in the area of the 2600 block of Madden Drive who matched a description of Kimick Smalls Jr., 20, who was wanted on an armed robbery charge.
Officers entered the house and saw marijuana on the table and found Smalls and Jaden Sharrod Williams inside, who was also wanted for armed robbery.
One handgun, two magazines and 18 multicolored pills were also found inside, according to the report. The gun came back stolen out of the Summerville police department.
Williams, 19, was also charged with possession of a stolen pistol. Willimas was charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.
