Burglars climb fence damaged by hurricane to steal from lawn care business

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island business owner says damage from Hurricane Dorian allowed thieves to steal from her.
Christina White says the burglars struck Oct. 24 at Amazing Spaces Lawn Service on Maybank Highway. White runs her lawn care business from her home.
Her family was temporarily displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
“You’re not home and that opened up the door for thieves to acknowledge that there’s nobody here so they have clean access,” White said.
The storm left her fence leaning. White says someone pushed down the fence and used their own ladder to climb over it.
She says the burglars cut the locks and took weed eaters, hedge trimmers a pressure washer and some blowers.
White says the theft set her back financially and has her frightened.
"We're kind of fearful. Any person who has a break in, I think the aftermath of that is definitely something that sits with you for a long time," White said.
Anyone with information on the theft should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
