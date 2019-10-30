Casting call: New movie starring Russell Crowe needs extras

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Extras are needed for a new movie starring Russell Crowe that will start filming in Wilmington next month.
According to a Facebook post from the company that handles extras casting for the production, TW Cast and Recruit, cameras will start rolling on the project Nov. 4 and filming will last until December.
We first reported earlier this month that a new feature film selected Wilmington as its location.
The working title of the Miramax movie is “The Georgetown Project.”
Kevin Williamson, who created Dawson’s Creek, the popular coming-of-age TV series that called Wilmington home for six seasons, is producing the feature film, according to Deadline.
He posted a picture on Instagram in September showing him outside of EUE/Screen Gems Studios with the caption, “Scouting a new movie on the same stages where It all began. Where am I? #youcangohomeagain”
Williams took to Instagram again later, posting a media report that he is working on a horror movie starring Crowe, saying he was “so excited about it."
This project rounds out a busy year for the film industry in Wilmington.
A new TV series for Hulu, Reprisal, and the feature film, Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, are in production.
The Georgetown Project wants extras for scenes that will be filmed on Nov. 6. The extras will appear as partygoers, actresses, film producers, film agents and more.
Deadline reports that in the movie Crowe plays a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film.
