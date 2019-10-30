CCSD considering new options for downtown, West Ashley schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several new possibilities are now on the table as the Charleston County School District looks to make some major changes to its schools.
It’s all part of a possible recommendation going before the school district’s board at their next meeting on Nov. 11.
The district is considering moving all Buist Academy students in kindergarten to second grade to Memminger Elementary, while keeping third to eighth graders at Buist.
This is a big change from what was previously recommended. That plan had middle school students at Buist Academy, James Simons Middle Montessori program, and Charleston Development Academy all coming together in one joint campus.
In this new plan, Buist would be expanded to add one class per grade level, and the students who get to go there may change as well. The district is considering giving priority access to students whose home school’s academic rating is below “good” and to district 20 students.
But, some parents think the district is moving too fast, including Dan Dorneanu, a parent of a Buist student.
“The school board should put more thought, they need to put more details in on what their proposals are," Dorneanu said. “[They need to] get more input from the parents and from the educators before they move forward.”
Under the new possible recommendations, the district is also considering creating a sixth grade academy on the West Ashley Middle School campus and a middle school for seventh and eighth graders at C. E. Williams Middle.
The changes could be voted on by the school board as early as next month.
