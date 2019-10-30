6 charged in N. Charleston assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection with an assault that took place in North Charleston.
Shanece Mitchell, 18, Tahaji Jenkins, 23, Shadaijah Maxie,20, Raven Crosby, 19, Unique White, 18, and Tamia Crosby, 21, are all charged with third-degree assault by a mob.
According to the incident report, officers responded to the 5100 block of Scarsdale Drive just before 2 p.m. for an assault on a woman by three other people.
The victim stated she was walking down the road with a friend when they noticed a black vehicle following them closely. She then told officers that three women got out of the car and began hitting her on the body and face. She added Raven Crosby got out of the vehicle and hit her with a pipe, then broke the back window.
Officers saw that the victim had a large welt on her forehead and was bleeding from her nose.
