Charleston Police to hold groundbreaking for new forensic services building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is one step closer to seeing its new forensic facility become reality.
Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds and city council members will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Police Department Forensic Services Building Wednesday afternoon.
“To have this facility where we will be in charge of our own destiny, to be able to do investigative research and forensics is just going to mean a terrific amount to public safety in the city of Charleston,” Tecklenburg said.
The Forensic Services Division crime laboratory performs crime scene processing and evidence examination. It is accredited by the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board.
The new two-story, 22,000-sq.-ft. facility will house forensic laboratories, evidence storage, and office and support spaces. The building will replace the three buildings the Charleston Police and Forensic Services Division are currently leasing, Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The site is located at 1975 Bees Ferry Rd.
The building is set to be completed in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.