Charleston renames downtown corner in honor of longtime businessman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston honored a longtime business owner and active member of the community with the dedication of an intersection Wednesday morning.
The corner of King Street and Calhoun Street at Marion Square was renamed the Dick Davenport Corner.
Davenport started Jackson Davenport Opticians, which is now called Jackson Davenport Vision Center. The Jackson Davenport Vision Center has served Charleston as a local business for over 60 years.
Davenport was also an active member of the community. He was part of the Charleston Local Development Corporation, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and the Charleston Farmers Market. He was also President of Hospice, Director of Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Founding Chairman of Trident Academy.
Mayor John Tecklenburg participated in the dedication ceremony Wednesday morning.
Davenport passed away on Oct. 10. Members of his family were also present for the dedication.
