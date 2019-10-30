City of Charleston helping businesses transition away from single-use plastics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is hosting a workshop Wednesday to work with business owners on best practices in going green and connect them with others who have already made the switch.
Come January 2020, it will be mandatory for businesses to make the switch away from plastic bags to paper or reusable products.
The workshop will include a review of the new city code, information on best practices and creative ideas for alternatives.
Business owners will also be able to ask vendors about environmentally friendly packaging and pricing during the event.
The city’s sustainability division will also host workshops geared toward residents later this year.
The city initially passed the law banning single-use plastic bags in 2018 and added amendments this year. The ban will go into effect on January 1.
The workshop will be at Lowcountry Local First, 1630-2 Meeting Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There are still about 30 spots open. Business owners who want to participate should RSVP online.
