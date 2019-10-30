Classroom Champions: Teacher wants writing journals for kindergartners at Clay Hill

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In this age of texting, tweeting and posting, one kindergarten teacher is showing her students how to express themselves the old fashioned way.
They write in journals, and she wants to provide journal notebooks for all of her students.
Nicole Mitchell is a first year kindergarten teacher at Clay Hill Elementary located in Ridgeville in Dorchester District Four.
Her students take part in writing workshops on a daily basis, learning to express themselves with the written word.
They use composition notebooks, designed especially for their age group.
Throughout the year, they'll be able to see how their writing skills have improved. Writing samples are also used as part of their grades.
The composition notebooks, colorful tabs and other accessories will cost $305. She still needs $205 to complete this request.
Become a Live 5 Classroom Champion, and give these young students at Clay Hill the tools they need to become proficient writers.
If you’d like to support the students at Clay Hill Elementary, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
