Cops: Man waved gun at W. Ashley youth football game ‘as if he was going to shoot into the crowd’

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has charged a Lowcountry man accused of brandishing a gun at a youth football game in West Ashley and waving the weapon “as if he was going to shoot into the crowd.”
Police charged 38-year-old Ronald Bernard Henderson of Round O with pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.
He was initially charged with simple assault for a fight with another man, but a follow up investigation revealed that Henderson had taken out a gun during the game.
On Monday, police officers in uniform were working off duty at the football game at St. Andrews Middle School on 720 Wappoo Road when two juveniles approached one of them and said a man was waving a handgun in the stands.
“Officers were headed toward the stands where the man was reportedly waving the handgun, when another citizen told them a man wearing a construction vest was armed with a handgun," CPD officials said.
Officers then saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking toward the parking lot. The officers reported that they yelled at the man to stop but he did not.
A report states the suspect then threw a punch at another man and got into a physical altercation with him.
Officers separated the men and Henderson was taken into custody.
Police said officers searched the suspect, and along with a K-9 unit searched the area but didn’t locate the handgun.
“During the follow up investigation, the victim and several witnesses told investigators the suspect was involved in a verbal dispute in the stand prior to the fight in the parking lot,” police said.
A report states that during the verbal dispute, the suspect asked a female for a blue bag she was carrying.
“The suspect reached inside the bag and pulled out a handgun,” CPD officials said."He waved the handgun as if he was going to shoot into the crowd."
According to police, the suspect then ran to the parking lot where it is believed he put the handgun in a vehicle. Investigators said the suspect then came back to the parking lot and got into a fight with the victim.
Stacey McGinnis, who attended the game with her daughter, witnessed the initial fight in the stands.
“It was a tussle of a fight, and then people yelling,'There’s a gun! There’s a gun!'” McGinnis said.
McGinnis said parents were trying to gather their children as the fight was taking place.
“It’s not good. You want your children to be safe,” she said. “We want her to have a good time, but things like this happen unfortunately.”
