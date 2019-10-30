Dedication ceremony held at new elementary school in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, teachers, faculty members, school board members and people from the West Ashley community gathered at the new Stono Park Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
A dedication ceremony was held in the school’s cafeteria to commemorate the new facility which officially opened on August 21, 2019.
“We’re really excited about everything that comes with it,” principal of Stono Park Elementary School, Kimberly Riggins, said. “The opportunity for children to have a state-of-the-art building to learn in, the new collaborative spaces where they can do partner work, our 1-on-1 technology, we have outdoor learning environments and it’s just a brand new space to give them a fresh new feeling and have them be excited about learning.”
At the ceremony, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Superintendent Dr. Gerita Postalwait spoke. Choir students also performed a song and dance.
The new, 75,000 square foot school is designed to seat 500 students in grades K-5. The $27 million project was paid for with a “yes” vote of the Charleston County Education Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax Referendum of 2010.
The construction team worked in tandem with local and state agencies to open the school on time and within the approved budget.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.