Deputies looking for missing Orangeburg man with ‘several medical conditions’

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a missing man last seen on Tuesday.
William Champy, 70, was last seen in the area of the Shell/Bojangles convenience store in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
“This gentleman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday,” sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s all the more concerning due to his having several medical conditions.”
Investigators say he is known to frequent the South Carolina State University campus.
He stands 5-foot-0 and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He was las seen wearing a white straw hat, blue jeans, a black leather jacket, and red, white and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
