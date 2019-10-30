Deputies: One dead in early-morning Johns Island crash

By Live 5 Web Staff | October 30, 2019 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 8:49 AM

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Wednesday morning in a crash on Johns Island.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene on Killfish Road at Brownswood Road at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The road was completely closed off as deputies worked the scene of the crash.

The Charleston County coroner will release the name of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

