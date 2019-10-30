Deputies release sketches of men wanted in armed robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for robbing a man at his home.
Deputies released sketches of the two robbers Wednesday.
The armed robbery happened just before noon on Tuesday on Mill Branch Road where the victim called 911 to report that he had been robbed, according to Oranburge County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.
The man told deputies he answered a knock at his door and discovered the two men pointing a weapon at him while demanding his wallet.
They left the area in a green older model Buick or Pontiac, the victim said.
Both are believed to be about 5-foot-8 and weigh about 160. Both had light-colored hair and appeared to be in their 30s, Walker said.
“If they think they can go around this county robbing people, we have a place where they can rethink their position,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know either of them, call us.”
Anyone who recognizes the men should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.