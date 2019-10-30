DHEC public hearing for private docks receive opposition from James Island residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A real estate investment company is hoping to build three private boat docks on marsh-front property on James Island.
Maverick Investment Properties LLC has submitted a permit application to the state’s department of health and environmental control for boat docks, walkways, and boat lifts.
DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management held a public hearing on Tuesday night to get public comment on the project before deciding about the permit.
The area that is being proposed is right off the James Island Connector and Harbor View Road.
Many people who came out to the meeting believe the docks would destroy the marsh habitat and would make room for more development.
Marine ecologist Dr. Phil Dustan presented information about metal pollution coming from the James Island connector that makes its way down to the marshes and the creek.
Dustan believes that by constructing the docks, sediments holding the pollutants will be disturbed and more pollutants will run out into the creek.
South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP) attorney Ben Cunningham agreed with Dustan. He also believes the project itself goes against DHEC regulations.
“If this goes forward, not only are we going to have to worry about sediments or pollutants but also potentially, this is the first step in what would be first several steps for development in this area,” Cunningham said.
DHEC’s will be receiving public comments about this application until Nov. 14.
