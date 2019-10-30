Heavy traffic expected around Coastal Carolina fair in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is warning drivers about traffic ahead of the Coastal Carolina fair.
People should expect congestion around College Park Road and US 78 and allow themselves plenty of time to get to the fair or around the fairgrounds.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern says drivers should pay attention to electronic sign boards and other signage. Motorists should also follow the instructions of the troopers who will be directing traffic in and out of the fair.
Drivers are urged not to stop in the road to load and unload passengers. The fair has designated drop off and pick up locations near the US-78 front gate.
General parking to the fair can be accessed from Market Drive off College Park Road or US 78 before the main gate.
The fair runs Thursday through Nov. 10 at the Exchange Park in Ladson.
