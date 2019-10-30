Inspectors checking rides the day before Coastal Carolina Fair opens

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Carolina Fair is set to open Thursday afternoon, but inspectors have been checking rides to make sure they are safe for the estimated 250,000 people expected to attend.
In South Carolina, amusement rides must be inspected once a year. If a fair moves from town to another within the state, its rides would not be required to undergo a third-party inspection in the same year after the initial one.
The Coastal Carolina Fair, however, hires an independent company every year to inspect the rides from setup to breakdown and every day in between.
The Wagner Consulting Group has inspectors throughout the day while the fair is open to ensure rides meet safety standard. Fair officials say the company bringing in rides and the ride operators are also performing inspections.
“Occasionally we’ll find a loose bolt or a loose nut different things like that, all of that has to be tightened up," Wagner Consulting Group President Jonathan Brooks said. "We have seat belts that are broken all of that has to be fixed. All of the issues that we find are happening in transport because all of these devices are mobile with the exception of a chair lift.”
Inspectors say a big issue they see is people trying to take selfies on the ride, something Brooks says you should not do.
Wagner inspects fair rides in about 20 states. Just last week, they inspected roller coasters at an amusement park in Ohio.
