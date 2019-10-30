Jasper Leads Cougars To Exhibition Victory Over Nebraska Wesleyan

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Five players scored in double figures including a team-high 18 points from Zep Jasper to lead College of Charleston to a 91-67 exhibition victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday night at TD Arena.
The Cougars shot 54 percent from the field behind Jasper’s 7-of-9 shooting. He also drained four of the team’s 13 three-pointers on the night.
CofC led 43-32 at halftime against the 2018 NCAA Division III national champions.
“You have to give them credit,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “They play good basketball and Coach (Dale) Wellman does a great job with his program. They’ve won a national championship. You don’t usually bring that kind of an opponent in for the first game.”
It was a first-time meeting between the two schools. Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Grant Riller poured in 16 points for the Cougars followed by 14 from Brevin Galloway, 13 from Jaylen Richard and 10 from rookie DeAngelo Epps.
“They were a very well-coached and skilled team,” Galloway said. “They could shoot the ball. They did a lot of good things and didn’t turn over the ball much. They definitely brought a good challenge to Charleston, especially from Nebraska. We knew their accolades that they won a national championship. It was a good test for us.”
The NCAA Division III preseason No. 2-ranked Prairie Wolves were led in scoring by Jack Hiller with a game-high 19 points and preseason All-American Nate Schimonitz with 16.
“They move the ball and shoot the ball well,” Jasper said. “They went to the offensive glass. I give hats off to their coach and their players. It was pretty tough for us tonight. It was a good exhibition game.”
CofC, which improves to 6-0 in exhibition games in the Earl Grant Era, will officially open the 2019-20 campaign against USC Upstate on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.