Police: Stratford HS placed on lockdown as authorities search for suspect in neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say Stratford High School has been placed on lockdown as authorities search for a suspect in a nearby neighborhood.
“In an abundance of caution, we have just placed Stratford High School on lock down status,” Goose Creek police officials said.
According to a report, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an offender in a vehicle when the suspect wrecked and fled on foot.
“We along with the Sheriff’s Office are in the area of the Hamlets searching for the subject who is described as an African American, no shirt, no shoes, and bleached pants,” police said."Please do not approach this subject if located, please call 911."
The sheriff’s office said the incident started as a short vehicle chase. The suspect then fled from the vehicle on Crowfield Lane.
