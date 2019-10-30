Police: Woman made child help her poison, kill family dog

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman is facing an unlawful neglect of a child charge after she abused her children and made one child help her kill the family dog, according to an incident report.
The report cited allegations from DSS that Tiffany Priester was abusing her three children, two of whom were 2 years old and another who was 4.
During a forensic interview, one child told investigators Priester punched him in the face, hit him with a belt and plastic hanger, then put her fingernails in his arm.
The child also said Priester poisoned the family dog and made the child carry the bowl with the poison to the dog. The child then told investigators the dog died from the poison.
Priester said she killed the dog because she was mad at her husband, according to the incident report.
Her husband hid cameras in the home which allegedly show Priester pushing and swinging at one of the children, according to the report.
The children are currently staying with a family member after Priester was taken into custody, the report stated.
