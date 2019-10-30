Report: Man charged after deputies find meth during night hunt

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man for possession of illegal narcotics and possession of a weapon during a nightly patrol.
They found Christopher Lance Britt trying to night hunt on the property behind his residence around Jamestown before 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Deputies found Britt standing next to his truck and shining his flashlight into a wooded area. They say they saw a hunting rifle in the front driver seat of his car. Deputies asked Britt if he had any more weapons and he said no.
After conducting a weapon search, deputies found knives on Britt. While removing the knives from his possession, they say they felt something like rocks in his pocket.
Deputies found two clear plastic bags with crystal-like substances in Britt’s pocket. The substance field-tested presumptive for 17.58 grams of meth.
Deputies also found a silver and blue 9mm handgun and a red scale with a crystal-like powder on it.
He is facing charges trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and night hunting through SCDNR. He was transported to the Hill-Finkle Detention Center.
