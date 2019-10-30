Strong cold front could impact trick-or-treating in the Lowcountry Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a strong cold front that will march its way across the Southeast on Halloween and could bring some wet weather late Thursday evening. Today will be another day with more clouds than sunshine and a few showers and storms are possible through the afternoon. Highs today will be near 80 degrees. Warm temperatures are expected overnight with lows only falling into the low 70s Halloween morning. Near record high temperatures are likely on Halloween with more sunshine than the past few days. Highs will likely reach the mid 80s. The record high is 87 from 1961. There is a slight chance of rain during the day but the best rain chance will hold off until after dark Thursday. We’ll need to closely monitor a line of storms along a cold front that will be quickly moving from the Midlands into the Lowcountry tomorrow evening. These storms are likely to weaken as they move in but rain will likely quickly sweep through the area. I think most of the evening near the coast should be dry but the rain chance will increase after 8 o’clock. Temperatures will be very warm in the upper 70s for trick-or-treaters. Much cooler weather will move in by the time you wake up on Friday morning. And that cooler weather will stick around for the upcoming weekend!