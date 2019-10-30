Superheroes rappel from MUSC Children’s Hospital to surprise children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Superman, Spiderman and Batman were just a few of the familiar faces who delighted children at the MUSC Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.
Members of the Mount Pleasant Police SWAT team and officers from Charleston Police teamed up to rappel from the hospital roof.
Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Justin Hembree says the event is designed to entertain kids who can’t go out to trick or treat for Halloween. The idea began, he said, when they saw window washers donning costumes in other cities across the country.
“And we just thought it’s a great thing, our SWAT teams rappel for training and we just wanted to do something for the kids,” Hembree said. “We knew that we had the ability to do it so we came down.”
Hembree said the tradition began about six years ago.
Children staying at the hospital gathered in the facility’s atrium to watch the surprise visitors who waved and interacted as they rappelled.
“We just enjoyed it as much as they do, probably a little more,” Hembree said.
