Teacher on leave, students disciplined after video surfaces of reported bullying

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative leave and students have been disciplined after a video surfaced of an alleged bullying that occurred at the school.
According to the Colleton County School District, the incident took place on Oct. 25.
The district said officials were made aware of the situation on Oct. 28 and immediately launched an investigation.
“CCMS administration have met with the parents of all of the students involved in this incident, and those students have been disciplined in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct,” said Sean Gruber with the school district.
Gruber said the employee in the video has been placed on administrative leave with pay as school officials investigate the incident.
“Anyone can report instances of bullying or harassment through the CCSD’s CrisisGo Tip Line, which is located on our website,” CCSD officials said in a statement. “Concerned students or parents can also report instances of bullying to their school’s administrators for investigation. Please remember: ‘if you see something, say something.’”
