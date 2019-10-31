Charleston police looking for man accused of burglary, domestic violence

October 31, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of burglary and domestic violence.

Michael Germain Scott Jr., 22, is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.

He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 175 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked contact the on-duty central detective (843-743-7200) and Det. M. Jenkins at (843)-720-2399 or jenkinsm@charleston-sc.gov.

