Coastal Carolina Fair issues reminders to drivers ahead of opening

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 62nd Annual Coastal Carolina Fair opens Thursday afternoon and fair officials say they are increasing traffic patrol to help visitors get in and out of the fair faster.
More deputies will be on duty directing traffic and a new company has been hired to assist with parking.
State troopers are reminding drivers that congestion is going to start around College Park Road and Highway 78.
Another reminder is to not stop drop off any passengers in the road. There are designated drop off spots near the US 78 front gate.
General parking can be accessed from Market Drive off of College Park Road or US 78 prior to the main gate.
This year, the fair hosts an array of new attractions like a Beer Garden, Daredevil Rides, Fiddling Contest and Tractor Driving competition. New food items include a special pickle pizza.
Opening Day is “Bring a Friend Free Day.” To receive free entry you must purchase an adult ticket from Circle K.
The fair runs through Nov. 10. Gates open on weekdays at 3 p.m.
