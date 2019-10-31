Cops: Man high on cleaning spray tased after taking up fighting stance against officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man high on a computer cleaning spray was tased after he took up a fighting stance against a North Charleston police officer.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Brandenn Holmes Henrikson of Charleston.
His arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday when an officer responded to the Walmart on Centre Pointe Drive for a man lying on the ground at the entrance of the store.
The officer reported finding Henrickson in an intoxicated and inebriated state, and when he stood up the officer saw a can of “End Dust for Electronics” under him.
The officer said as he was speaking to the suspect, Henrickson was not making sense and observed several injuries on his face and on his arms.
The suspect told the officer that his injuries were not from any type of altercation but he could not provide any explanation as to how he received them.
After EMS checked him out, Henrickson called an Uber and left the area.
A short time later, the officer responded to a gas station on 2941 West Montague Ave. for an intoxicated person who was hanging out of the window of their Uber ride while the vehicle was moving. When the officer got to the scene, he reported observing Henrickson pacing around while consuming a can of “End Dust for Electronics.”
The officer said Henrickson spoke to the officer in a “pleasant” demeanor but because of the hydrocarbons he was consuming he was now in a state of “stupefaction.”
A police report states the suspect told the officer he liked him, but a “split second” later he took an angry demeanor, balled up his fists and started to cock his arm back.
The officer said when he took out his taser, the suspect walked away in an angry state and did not stop when the officer asked him to stop.
The officer then deployed his taser, and Henrickson was detained.
