DHEC confirms SC’s first flu-related death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the state has suffered its first flu-related death of the 2019 season.
According to a press release, a person from the Upstate region died from complications due to the flu.
DHEC officials state those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease.
However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.
In addition to receiving an annual flu vaccine, South Carolinians are encouraged to take the following everyday preventive measures:
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.
