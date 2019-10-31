Environmentalists argue state’s plans to fight flooding could make the problem worse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Environmentalists are calling for more transparency following the release of a summary of recommendations to deal with flooding and beach erosion in South Carolina.
Groups, like the Coastal Conservation League, have criticized the South Carolina Floodwater Commission’s report, which suggests man-made lakes, artificial reefs, and changes to the flow of the state’s rivers could address crippling flooding and costly, coastal erosion.
“It’s counter intuitive to every single conservation principle,” said Lisa Jones-Turansky, the chief strategy officer for the CCL. ““The release of the report was really just the release of a summary, and so we were not able to see all of the data and science that went into the document that was released to the public. What also struck us is that there are a couple of recommendations that, without science and without research presented to support the assumptions made, are a little bit dubious.”
The Economic Development Task Force was responsible for the recommendations to construct artificial lakes and implement river channelization to mitigate flooding.
The leaders in the group suggested the man-made solutions could expand economic opportunities for businesses and give homeowners more access to waterfront property.
However, environmentalists maintain the initiatives could actually make flooding worse.
The president and CEO of the Charleston County Chamber of Commerce is a member of that task force.
He could not be reached Thursday for comment on the recommendations.
