Large bike ride to benefit cancer research kicks off this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 600 people will be riding bikes throughout the Lowcountry on Saturday morning for the event, LOWVELO. This is the first year the bike ride has been held in Charleston.
“There’s been an amazing community of different cyclists and non-cyclists getting out there and training together, working with current cancer patients and cancer survivors who are cycling with their doctors," LOWVELO Ride Manager, Shannon Rice, said. “It’s really built an amazing group and community to raise money for research and really try to prevent and cure this disease.”
All the money raised from the ride will go to the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.
“That money has a direct benefit to the people who live here, so we’re hoping the funds raised will open more research projects locally, will be able to help fund more researchers to come into the area and really develop some projects that can make a difference for our patients," added Rice.
If you plan to drive around the Lowcountry on Saturday, be aware that you may see these bikers around town. Riders could choose between a 25, 50 or 100-mile bike ride. The routes are listed below. Also, if you would like to get involved in the ride, events kick off on Friday and continue on Saturday. LOWVELO is still looking for volunteers which you can read about: here
25 MILE
The 25-mile route is designed for all fitness levels. Riders will depart Riverfront Park and travel south toward downtown Charleston. The route loops around Hampton Park before reaching a rest stop at The Citadel, where cadets will help refresh riders before for their final miles back to Riverfront Park and a big finale meal provided by Swig & Swine.
50 MILE
LOWVELO’s 50-mile ride is a point-to-point route that includes going over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Riders will travel through the Old Village in Mount Pleasant and then cross the Ben Sawyer Bridge through Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. The route continues across the Isle of Palms Connector and through the Francis Marion Forest before looping back to Shipyard Park for the final meal.
100 MILE
The Century route (100 miles) will follow the same pattern as the 50-mile route, beginning in Riverfront Park and ending at Shipyard Park, but will extend farther into Francis Marion National Forest. Century riders will travel through North Charleston, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Cordesville and Berkeley County.
All routes will have Support and Gear (SAG) vehicles providing roadside assistance and MUSC Health will be providing first aid and emergency services for any health issues that may arise.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.