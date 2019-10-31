Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season is here. Region titles and playoff spots will be on the line on Friday night. Check back here for previews, updates, scores and more.
11/1
Ft. Dorchester (8-0) at Summerville (6-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Cane Bay (5-4) at Berkeley (6-2)
Ashley Ridge (3-5) at Stall (1-8)
Stratford (3-5) at Goose Creek (6-2)
Wando (5-3) at James Island (2-6)
Beaufort at Colleton County (3-5)
Manning at Bishop England (6-2)
Hanahan (1-7) at Waccamaw
Academic Magnet (1-6) at Georgetown
North Charleston (2-6) at Timberland (5-2)
Burke (2-7) at Philip Simmons (2-6)
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland (5-3)
St. John’s (3-5) at Baptist Hill (5-3)
Charleston Math & Science (0-7) at Military Magnet (0-7)
Porter-Gaud (4-5) at First Baptist (8-2)
Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep (0-9)
Orangeburg Prep at Northwood (3-5)
John Paul II at Colleton Prep (5-4)
Bethesda Academy at Dorchester Academy (3-5)
Charleston Collegiate (1-7) at Spartanburg Christian
