Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 24-10 loss to the Rams
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 24-10 loss to the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 22 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 6 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 29-15 loss to Jacksonville
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 6 TFL and 6 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 31-24 win over Kansas City
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
