Man charged with felony DUI after passenger dies in Murrells Inlet crash

Bryan Keith Morris (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2019 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 2:00 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a crash last week in the Murrells Inlet area, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bryan Keith Morris, 56, is being held without bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 17 near Tadlock Drive around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 24.

A passenger in the vehicle was killed after Morris ran off the road and hit a tree, Collins said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

