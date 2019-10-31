Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for raping 5-year-old

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A jury in Horry County convicted a Myrtle Beach man of raping a 5-year-old girl.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the verdict was rendered Wednesday against 34-year-old Donald Frank Halstead. He was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor at the end of a two-day trial that started Tuesday.
Judge D. Craig Brown sentenced Halstead to life prison without the possibility of parole, the release stated.
Prosecutors said Halstead was a family friend of the victim and sexually assaulted her when she was five years old.
Both the prosecution and the victim asked for the maximum sentence because of the age of the victim and the fact that Halstead was already on the sex offender registry from a 2012 conviction involving three young girls, according to the release.
“I ask for the maximum punishment where I know I’ll be safe and he can’t hurt anyone else,” the victim said to Judge Brown before he sentenced Halstead.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.