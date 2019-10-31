N. Charleston police adding dozens of surveillance cameras to high crime areas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - - The North Charleston Police Department has installed a dozen surveillance cameras in areas of high crime after community members asked for help in stopping persistent violence.
So far, 10 of 30 planned security cameras have been installed across the city.
The police department is leasing those cameras for $1,200 each from the North Charleston company Great Security LLC.
The latest camera was just placed in the Charleston Farms neighborhood at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Attaway Street
In June, a young man was killed at the convenience store at that intersection.
Community members said they requested the security camera and are not tolerating crime anymore.
The Charleston Farms community president David Crane stated that neighbors are “not tolerating crime in the farms anymore”; and that “Charleston Farms is going to take control of the community, this is the first step.”
North Charleston council-member Bob King agreed, saying there is still more to do.
“Think we can continue to do some more programs that will help get the youth in this particular area,” King said. “Trying to make sure the youth have something to do besides hang out on the street corner.”
